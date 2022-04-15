Nocatee named best city to raise a family

"Florida, in general, is a great place to raise a family, but Nocatee shines," reads an article from American Home Shield.

Example video title will go here for this video

NOCATEE, Fla. — Raising children can be hard, but some cities make it a bit easier.

A list from American Home Shield (AHS) compiled a list of the best cities to raise a family in the United States, with Nocatee in St. Johns County coming in at #6.

"Orlando may have some of the best attractions in Florida, but the sheer number of tourists might be a turn-off for some people," reads the article. "Nocatee, however, is one of the best places to live in Florida for families. And, it’s only two hours away from the land of theme parks."

I mean, who needs theme parks when you have your own water park? Nocatee has two private water parks, featuring one of the highest water slide towers in Northeast Florida.

AHS also reports that Niche graded Nocatee an A for its public schools, job opportunities, and outdoor activities.

Newsweek called it the best place to live in Florida in 2020.