JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A specific haunted house in Nocatee has been reeling in visitors for going on six years now. It takes nearly an entire year to build, with more than a dozen helping hands, but it attracts families from all around the First Coast for a good cause.

Mike and Linda Jeffreys spent most of the year devising, improving and constructing the haunted masterpiece in and around their home in Greenleaf Village in St. Johns County.

"It literally takes up more of our driveway, and the structure goes into our house as well this year," said Linda.

From coffins and cemeteries to scary paintings and poltergeists, it's clear they outdid themselves this year.

"I’m going to be the bride of Frankenstein," said Linda.

About 18 family members, friends and neighbors have a role in the haunted house as different characters based on the theme "horror classics".

Next door neighbor Tristan Voisard, 13, is a huge fan and will also play the role of a "vampire victim" this year.

"It’s bigger, it’s better and it’s scarier," said Voisard.

Mike Jeffreys says it will not disappoint even adults.

"You know, there is a little kid in all of us," he said. "It will put a smile on your face."

As scary as their place is, it’s not as scary as real life can be, like cancer, and for that reason, they’re using their haunted house to give back.

"We found the non-profit organization here in Nocatee called the Apryle Showers Foundation that we've grown attached to," said Linda.

Once they open this Sunday night, they will accept donations so they can help patients who are fighting for their lives.

"I want to help because if you’re going to scare people you might as well help someone too," said Voisard.

They expect long lines this year, but they're hoping to raise at least $1,000 for the organization.

© 2018 WTLV