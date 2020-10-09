No 'opt-out' for military when it comes to payroll tax deferral

Many Americans, including military and civilian employees, will see more in their take-home pay – at least for now. Taxes will be taken from next year's paychecks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The payroll tax deferment ordered by President Donald Trump will show-up on paychecks in just a few days.

That means many Americans including military and civilian employees will see more in their take-home pay – at least for now. But the bill for the tax, which pays for Social Security, will come due next year.

What is the payroll tax deferment?

It means the government will not collect an employee's half of Social Security taxes for the remainder of 2020. That half is worth about 6.2 percent of a check. While it means a bigger take-home now, that money will come out in future paychecks between January to April. If it's not paid back, there could be interest due.

Who does this affect?

In the private sector, it’s up to individual companies what they want to do. Contact your human resources department.

For military members that money will come out regardless for anyone with a monthly payment of less than $8,666.66. It will also come out of paychecks for civilian employees of the military whose gross wages are less than $4,000 a pay period.

The On Your Side team called military commands only to be referred up the chain all the way to Washington. A spokesman from the Department of Defense referred us to a FAQ web page set up by the Defense Finance and Accounting Service.

“This isn’t free money, it’s a loan that will start collecting interest," veteran Kristofer Goldsmith said. "Military members who sign their life on the dotted line are stripped of their freedom to opt-out.”

Goldsmith served in Iraq and is now President of High Ground Veterans Advocacy working with veterans nationwide. The tax impacting active duty has him concerned is for one group in particular.

"The folks who I am most worried about are the most junior members who are the folks being deployed, being activated, not just for combat but for national emergencies which are happening all over the United States in 2020,” Goldsmith said.

Kelvin Blue is a registered public accountant with CenterPoint Tax Services. He explained the move is going to put more on the individuals to watch their income.