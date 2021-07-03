No one injured after structure fire in St. Augustine

Early in the morning, dispatch received a call of smoke inside a building in the 1700 block of Tree Boulevard.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Several units responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in St. Augustine, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Among the units to respond to the scene were four engines, one tower, two tankers, the SJCFR said. Pictures taken by the fire department show a large hole in the metal roof caused by the fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, the department said. There were no injuries.