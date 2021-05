The fire happened in the 10700 block of Orchard Walk Place.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — A lightning strike caused a large fire at a home in the Southwood area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire happened in the 10700 block of Orchard Walk Place.

When the JFRD responded, firefighters reports smoke coming from the home. In pictures taken by the JFRD, the fire caused damage to the home's roof.

No one was injured in the fire, JFRD said. The Red Cross is supporting the residents displaced by the fire.