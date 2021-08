Firefighters believe the fire started in the shed and spread to the attic. The cause is believed to be accidental.

Clay County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Virginia Village in Green Cove Springs.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Williams Park Road, according to the CCFR.

At this time, firefighters are working to clear the smoke and mop up hot spots, the CCFR said.

There are no reports of injuries.