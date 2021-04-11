No one hurt after boat runs on sandbar in St. Augustine Inlet

A boat ran onto a sandbar in the St. Augustine Inlet Thursday afternoon. St. John's County Fire and Rescue says no one was hurt in the accident.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire and Rescue said a boat got stuck on a sand bar in the St. Augustine inlet Thursday afternoon.

Lisa Myers lives right off the shore and from her balcony she saw the boat when it was stuck.

She says she called 911 and St. John's County Fire and Rescue, and St. Augustine Fire and Rescue arrived shortly after to help escort the boat to safety.

"It was pretty dangerous we could almost see the bottom of the boat it was listing back-and-forth with the waves hitting it. I was just so glad when they got him off that they sailed in and hopefully they can spend the night in St. Augustine and have a good night's sleep," Myers said.