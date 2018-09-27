No officers were injured during an officer-involved shooting in Palatka Thursday morning.

The Palatka Police Department told First Coast News that the shooting happened during a traffic stop on St. Johns Avenue near St. Johns River State College.

Police say St. Johns Avenue was closed for both eastbound and westbound traffic between Moody and College Roads.

The college is expected to remain open for classes. Students are told to access the college from Moody and College Road parking lots.

At this time, no other information was released.

