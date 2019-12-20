At least some cats and some birds died from a fire overnight at Ayla Acre's No-Kill Animal Rescue in Madison County, staff told First Coast News on Friday.

Staff at the 45-acre animal sanctuary in Greenville, Florida said they believe the fire started from a heat lamp inside a tortoise enclosure.

The three caretakers who live there said they tried their best to get all of the animals out safely, but unfortunately, lost some birds and cats.

No staff was injured.

On Friday, Ayla Acre's will continue to survey the damage from the fire and determine how many animals were lost.

A fire destroyed Ayla Acres, a no-kill animal rescue, in Madison County overnight.

Ayla Acre's is known for taking in several pets from the Bahamas as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

It has a location in St. Augustine that is also a thrift store, which was heavily damaged from Hurricane Matthew.