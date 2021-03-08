No injuries reported in Riverside house fire

The fire happened around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of Powell Place off St. Johns Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No one was hurt in a house fire in Riverside Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire started around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of Powell Place off St. Johns Avenue. Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene.

JFRD says no one was home when the fire started. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate and determine the cause.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.