No injuries reported after oxygen tank explodes in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Putnam County firefighters responded to an oxygen tank explosion Wednesday in Interlachen.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the explosion happened at a mobile home on Randy Street, southeast of Jewel Lake.

There were no reports of any injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the PCSO called in the bomb squad, but there was no evidence of a bomb.

There is no information on what caused the tank to explode or how much damage was done to the mobile home.