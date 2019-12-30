No one was injured in a shed fire that happened Sunday night in the Mandarin area, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters said the fire took place at 9540 Melvina Way after a propane cylinder created a gas leak. The fire is believed to have been accidental in nature. and an investigator is working to determine how it happened.



It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put the fire out and no one was injured. The call was initially reported as a mobile home fire with someone trapped inside but firefighters determined that information was not correct.