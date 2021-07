For unknown reasons, the landing gear failed to deploy.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — No injuries were reported after a plane had difficulty landing Saturday morning at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just north of St. Augustine around 10:08 a.m.

For unknown reasons, the landing gear failed to deploy, FHP said.

During the incident, the aircraft slid down the runway and came to rest without any further incident.