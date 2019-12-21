The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire in the Durkeeville area Saturday morning.

Firefighters said the fire could be seen coming out of multiple windows of a single-family home located in the 2300 block of West 17th Street.

Firefighters believe the fire may have started in the front of the house which caused significant damage to the interior of the home.

The two people who are renting the house were not home at the time of the firee and it is believed that they may have been at work, firefighters said.

JFRD said no one was injured in the fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

Red Cross has not been requested at this time.