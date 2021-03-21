No injuries reported after fire breaks out in West Jacksonville home

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Commonwealth Avenue near Annie R. Morgan Elementary School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a large house fire Sunday morning in West Jacksonville.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of Commonwealth Avenue near Annie R. Morgan Elementary School. The JFRD first reported the fire on Twitter at 9:59 a.m.

During the fire, command ordered firefighters to leave the home until they could safely re-enter, according to the JFRD. When they finished their search, firefighters found the home was clear.

Authorities had to close Commonwealth Avenue in the area for a period of time while firefighters battled the fire.

The JFRD had the fire under control by 10:12 a.m. There are no reports of any injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults who were affected by the fire.

Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in the 3000 block of Commonwealth Ave ...E17 is on scene advising heavy smoke showing. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) March 21, 2021

Command is pulling all crews out of the house at this time. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) March 21, 2021