JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "I want to spread positive vibes around our community," says Davor Fetahovic with Body Control Gym. His gym is shut down for the coronavirus outbreak.

So he's launched a free, no-germ gym on the ZOOM app. Just download the app and enter the code: ID #: 904-5160-0800

It's a free 45-minute class. A personal trainer leads the class to music. You stay home and join in with other fitness folks all on the screen in little boxes on the ZOOM app.

It's staying fit together, and apart, at the same time.

Just put in the code. You're in!

FCN