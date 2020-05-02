Foul play is not suspected after a female student was found dead at an on-campus housing area at the University of North Florida, according to a Wednesday release by the school.

The student was found dead at the Osprey Fountains residence hall Monday morning, the release said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the UNF Police Department are investigating the incident.

There is no foul play suspected and there is no threat to the campus community, according to the release.

The Counseling Center will be available for students and staff in Founders Hall, Building 2, Room 2300 or by calling (904) 620-2602.