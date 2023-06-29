Instructor accidently shoots gun-safety student in Putnam County

Instructor Raymond Upright says as he was trying to clear a malfunction on the firearm, it went off and struck a woman.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No charges have been filed against a gun safety instructor after he accidentally shot a woman in the torso, according to the Palatka Police Department.

On June 10, officers responded to the River City Gun Range in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, police observed a woman, later identified as Rosemarie Rios, being treated by deputies of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office due to a gunshot wound.

While the deputies were attending to Rios, contact was made with Raymond Upright, the instructor teaching the firearm safety course.

Upright advised while teaching a firearm safety course, one of his two students gun jammed while in the process of qualifying. He advised his wife, removed the firearm from the student and handed him the firearm.

Upright advised that later as he was trying to clear the malfunction on the Taurus TX .22 cal firearm, it went off and struck Rios on the left side of her torso due to her being in front of the barrel.

Upright advised he too was grazed by the bullet as the firearm was discharged.

Upright told police he is an NRA Expert Handgun instructor who operates under the River City Gun Ranges instructors numbers.