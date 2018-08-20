Canceling the controversial Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion project could save JEA between $345 million and $727 million, according to a previously confidential analysis prepared last year for utility lawyers, one of the most detailed financial estimates exploring how deeply tied Jacksonville ratepayers are to the floundering construction effort.

The analysis serves as one of the underpinnings to JEA’s position that the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, one of the Vogtle co-owners, should walk away from the increasingly expensive project, relieving the Jacksonville utility of a major 20-year commitment to purchase power from the future reactors as well as to help pay for construction debt and the operations and maintenance.

The most optimistic projection shows that JEA would still be on the hook for $1.5 billion if Vogtle is canceled, versus at least $2.25 billion if the project moves forward and there are no more cost increases, according to a September 2017 analysis by Chicago-based consulting firm Navigant.

The Vogtle co-owners recently announced another cost increase of $2.3 billion, pushing the project cost up to about $27 billion and triggering a requirement that the co-owners vote to continue the project. That vote is expected to take place at some point in mid to late September.

Last week, JEA interim CEO Aaron Zahn said the utility is willing to explore legal options to exit its purchase-power contract if MEAG decides next month to continue Vogtle expansion. In a letter to the head of MEAG, Zahn said the two agencies differ sharply on the economic feasibility of continuing with the project.

JEA signed its agreement with MEAG in 2008, believing at the time it was getting a good deal on 206 megawatts of emissions-free power from the future reactors outside of Augusta, Ga. The prospects for the nuclear industry have sharply declined in the years since, however, skyrocketing the cost of the project and JEA’s commitments with it.

JEA would actually save substantially more in direct costs if it wiggles out of the Vogtle project: $689 million versus the $2.25 billion total. Under cancellation, JEA, for example, wouldn’t have to pay $853 million in estimated operations and maintenance costs, and would face a relatively small series of termination payments totaling $32 million.

But Navigant’s analysis also includes the cost of JEA finding and paying for replacement power over the 20-year period, which adds substantially to the theoretical savings JEA might get if Vogtle is cancelled. The cost of that replacement power depends heavily on market conditions, including natural gas prices, giving the true bottom-line estimate a wide range.

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union story.

© Exclusive to WTLV