Nisqually Tribe evacuates COVID-19 quarantine site after online posts suggest it was a 'concentration camp'

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A piece of property considered a safe place for Nisqually Tribal members suffering from COVID-19 has been closed over safety reasons, according to Nisqually Tribe Chairman Willie Frank, III.

Frank said the 26-acre property near Roy, Wash., has been used to provide living space for Tribal members who need to quarantine from other family or community members.

After the Tribe started removing trees on the property this month, the RVs and cabins in the area became more visible from Highway 702.

Last weekend, several videos appeared on social media sites suggesting the project was new, raising questions about whether the site was being built to house unvaccinated citizens.

One post called it a concentration camp. “Burn it,” said one commenter on a Facebook video post.

“Who does that,” said Nisqually Tribal Councilmember Hanford McCloud, “It’s beyond ridiculous.”

McCloud said about 30 people have stayed on the property in the last 18 months, giving them a safe place to recover and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Frank said the Tribe evacuated seven people who were living on the property after seeing the online posts.

A caretaker and his family, along with two COVID-19 patients, were placed in a hotel, said Tribal Health Officer Mary Szafranski.

“We had the facility occupied when all of this ruckus started,” said Szafranski.

She said the Tribe is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, and there will be a need to find other locations for people to quarantine.

“Right now, the delta variant is just kicking us,” said Szafranski.

Frank said the site will house people again, but not until it’s safe.