Nights of Lights kicks off Saturday in St. Augustine, and the tree has arrived! 🎄

All the way from North Carolina, the Nights of Lights tree is here!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report.

Just in time for this years Nights of Lights, the Christmas Tree is going up in St. Augustine!

All the way from Sugar Mountain Nursery in North Carolina, the tree arrived safely Wednesday.

It will be decorated and lit up on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The lights will be on display from Saturday (Nov. 19) to January 31.