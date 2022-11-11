Nights of Lights kicks off Saturday in St. Augustine, and the tree has arrived! 🎄

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report.
Just in time for this years Nights of Lights, the Christmas Tree is going up in St. Augustine!
All the way from Sugar Mountain Nursery in North Carolina, the tree arrived safely Wednesday.
It will be decorated and lit up on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The lights will be on display from Saturday (Nov. 19) to January 31.
Lights will adorn the downtown sidewalks and rooftops for 20 blocks in St. Augustine's historic district.