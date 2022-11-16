Photos | Nicole unearths signs pointing to Marine Studios from over 80 years ago

The signs show directions to Marine Studios (now Marineland), the oceanfront park which was the set for Ocean Harbor Oceanarium in Revenge of the Creature.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a lot of damage and took a lot away from the St. Augustine community, but the storm also gave something back.

Metal signs directing traffic to Marine Studios, the old name for what is now Marineland, were unearthed during the storm. Marineland says they are from the 1930's to mid 1940's, based on the logo.

The signs were found on the Northeast side of the Matanzas Inlet.