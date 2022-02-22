x
Nick Howland defeats Tracye Polson in Jacksonville City Council Special Election

Howland will fill the seat previously occupied by the late-Tommy Hazouri.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Republican Nick Howland will fill the vacant at-large seat on the Jacksonville City Council.

Howland defeated Democrat Tracye Polson in Tuesday's runoff election to fill the seat.

With Howland's victory, Republicans hold a 14-5 margin over Democrats in the City Council.

Howland will fill the seat left vacant by Tommy Hazouri, who died in September 2021.

A special election was held in December. However, neither of the four candidates vying for the seat won the needed 50% majority to claim victory. In that election, Polson narrowly edged out Howland by just over 600 votes.

More than 130,000 residents voted in Tuesday's election. 

    

