JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world.

This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.

Though her name was not released by the hospital, we do know her parents, Kotteeswari and Srinivasan, are very proud of her arrival.