New Video: Patrick McDowell, accused deputy killer, inches out of hiding to surrender to Nassau deputies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inching out of a concession stand on his stomach, Patrick McDowell is seen in new video released Wednesday, surrendering to deputies after a five-day-long manhunt back in September.

McDowell is accused of fatally shooting Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers twice, in the face and the back, during a traffic stop in Callahan on Sept. 23

Moyers died in the hospital that following Sunday, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper.

McDowell was apprehended five days after the shooting while hiding out in a bathroom at the Higgenbotham Sports Complex near the baseball park.

"We continued searching overnight and got leads on where he might be and where someone may pick him up," Leeper said during a news conference where he officially announced the arrest.

Based off of tips they received, Leeper said officers gathered at the ballpark in Callahan near the bathrooms and concession stand area. That's where they heard McDowell.

"He called out that he wanted to give himself up," Leeper said. "He came out of the bathroom and we had him get down on the ground and crawl. He crawled like a baby. Like the coward he is."

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team shouted orders to McDowell and when he didn't comply, the released a K-9. That portion has been taken out of the video due to the graphic nature of it.

"He didn’t fully cooperate. They unleashed one of their dogs and it attacked him on the arm so they can get him in handcuffs," Leeper said.

"The handcuffs that were put on him were Deputy Moyers'," Leeper said.