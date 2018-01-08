A new VA clinic is heading to Clay County, according to a press release by Representative Ted Yoho.

Yoho announced on Wednesday an award for a 10-year-lease of the new VA clinic in Middleburg, which will be located at 400 College Drive.

It will offer services like primary care, mental health services, lab draws and select specialty care via telehealth, per the press release.

Clay County has a population of about 29,000 veterans. It's expected to gain 4,500 new Veterans and serve more than 11,000 veterans.

No word on when the clinic is expected to open.

