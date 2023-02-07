New University of Florida campus could be coming to Jacksonville

Jacksonville is committing to partnering with UF to develop plans for a possible new graduate campus in the city.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is joining the University of Florida to "explore" the idea of creating a new graduate campus in the city, Mayor Lenny Curry and UF President Ben Sasse announced Tuesday.

The campus would focus on "innovative programs" in medicine, business and engineering.

“We are excited about the possibility of hosting this University of Florida expansion to foster opportunity, a talent pipeline, and further grow our region’s industry," Curry said.

He plans to introduce a three-year, $50 million proposal to the Jacksonville City Council.

UF is looking to provide $50 million in "private support," according to a press release.