COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — School districts across Florida are making final adjustments to campus safety and training procedures.

This comes as more students start to head back to school in the coming days. Some changes were called for after the Parkland shooting where 14 students and thee staff members were killed on Valentine’s Day 2018.

The aftermath also brought legislation as well as schools taking it upon themselves to train for the worst possible scenarios.

“Minutes and seconds are critical,” Columbia County School District risk management director Keith Hatcher said.

Before taking on the role in the district’s administrative office, he was a high school principal for 14 years.

“I think about the human element of 'OK, we’ve got cameras,'” Hatcher said.

He added it goes beyond just what the eye in the sky can capture.]

”If I come on a school campus and I’m dressed nicely, but I don’t have an ID badge and I didn’t go through the front office, how long is it going to be before somebody stops me?” he asks.

Questions that may have been asked before are now a priority in life after mass school shootings.

Schools across Florida are required to bring safety standards to a new level in wake of the Parkland shooting and subsequent Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

More officers or guardians, monitoring systems, and in some cases, structural improvements. Hatcher explained the key to safety is training. Encouraging other districts to do the same.

“Have vulnerability assessments where we’re testing that human element,” Hatcher said.

He added having a printed plan to go over helps to keep responses consistent, but there is still a question all parents should be asking.

“I think parents should be asking and everybody -- security professionals, school districts, the like -- is how well do you know the communication system,” he said.

Hatcher said the Columbia County schools have recently invested in new technology to cut the risk of communication breakdowns. It’s called MutuaLink – the Connecticut based company built an app that connects large groups, like schools with just a tap of a finger.

“Parents, students, our teachers, our administrators where if they see something they press a button and 911 is called and everyone on that particular campus is put on lockdown,” Hatcher said.

As of early August, Columbia and Clay County schools are the only districts along the First Coast to use the technology. However, the company provided a list of Florida clients, which include seven other districts across the state as well as four college or universities -- the University of Central Florida and Florida State among them.