SAINT JOHNS, Fla. — Linda Daniels and Associates announced that KB Home Jacksonville division purchased 42.5 acres of property at 6164 Racetrack Road on Thursday.

KB Home Jacksonville plans to develop the property into a single-family home community called Stonecrest, starting in the summer of 2022.