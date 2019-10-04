JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Without a translator, many people would not be able to understand sign language. Similarly, many people in the deaf community cannot understand when people speak to them.

Cassandra Kinney didn't understand what was happening to her when she was arrested by JSO after her roommates called 911.

"Her roommates would call JSO and they would report that she was either injuring herself or reporting to injure herself," said Cassandra's lawyer Sharon Caserta with Morgan & Morgan.

Caserta says when JSO officers arrived, an interpreter never came for Cassandra to be able to refute her roommates' allegations. This reportedly happened six times and each time Cassandra was arrested.

"As a result of that misinformation, she continued to be Baker Acted and detained by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office," Caserta said.

Cassandra says it was an impossible situation.

"Yes it was difficult, it was difficult because my communication was limited," Cassandra signed.

Cassandra won a lawsuit against JSO, with part of the settlement requiring the department to implement changes to accommodate people with hearing disabilities.

JSO has given their officers more training on communicating with people with hearing impairments and added signage to their facilities letting people know an interpreter is available. The sign also shows who to contact if accommodation is denied. JSO has also added new auxiliary aids in the prison, jail, and substations in Jacksonville, like video chatting capabilities and tablets that will help with accommodation requests.

Christian Hancock with JSO said the department is determined to get this right.

"About a year and a half prior to the lawsuit, we had made arrangements to start this training anyway because there were deficiencies found," Hancock said. "So we will continue to strive to be better communicators."

Cassandra says no one in the community deserves anything less.

"I think it should be a similar standard because we're all humans, and that's the measure," Cassandra signed.

Cassandra says she is happy that this bad situation resulted in better services for the deaf community