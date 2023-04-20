Reports, photos released in death of major GOP donor Kent Stermon in Jacksonville

Among the new findings include what appears to be a suicide note left to his sister and another individual.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — New documents and photos reveal a timeline of events that occurred the night a high-powered GOP donor Kent Stermon was found dead by suicide in Atlantic Beach.

Among the new findings include what appears to be a suicide note left to his sister and another individual.

Who was Kent Stermon?

Stermon was an enormously influential Republican in Jacksonville circles and a very close ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The 50-year-old died by suicide in early December while under “active investigation” by the State Attorney’s Office. First Coast News has since learned the investigation was rooted in sexual misconduct of some kind.

Stermon was given unfettered access to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He had badge access to Jacksonville's police buildings since 2013, during former Sheriff John Rutherford's administration. The privilege was extended by former Sheriff Mike Williams and interim Sheriff Pat Ivey, but revoked by current Sheriff T.K. Waters.

Stermon was the president of Total Military Management as well as a GOP kingmaker, seen as the conduit between Jacksonville politics and Tallahassee.

FloridaPolitics.com writer A.G. Gancarski covered politics in the state of Florida for more than 20 years and knew Stermon.

"Kent was very influential, you wouldn't have Ron DeSantis as governor without Kent Stermon. You wouldn't have the Lenny Curry machine working quite the way it does without Kent. He was big with everything in the local party and the state party," said Gancarski.

What happened the night he died?

On Dec. 8, 2022, The Atlantic Beach Police Department was dispatched to 1001 Mayport Road in reference to an unresponsive person in a truck.

An incident report reveals a complainant stated he tried getting a response from an occupant seen in a truck by honking his horn and flashing his headlights but was unsuccessful.

The complainant says he saw the truck there when he was leaving the Post Office and attempted to make contact due to the fact that the truck was in a back parking lot area that was supposed to be empty

An officer approached the vehicle and observed a man inside the truck with blood all over him.

Police noted the vehicle belonged to Kent Stermon. The report indicates Stermon was also listed as being a missing, suicidal person from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department broke the front passenger window using an axe and officers were able to unlock the vehicle.

The report indicates JFRD attempted to check Stermon's vitals but when attaching the heart monitor, a bulge and wires were observed on Stermon's chest. The Bomb Squad was called out at this point, the report says, and determined there was no bomb threat.

Officials say they learned the device was medical in nature.

The report says Stermon appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head and a gun was found in between the driver's seat and the center console.

An officer and Assistant State Attorney Wolfson arrived at the scene and advised they were assisting in the missing person’s investigation at the victim’s residence. They stated they were familiar with Stermon and were able to positively identify him at the scene.

What was found at the scene?

Two sheets of paper were found on the passenger sear of the vehicle. The papers were all turned upside down with no writing facing up.

One of the papers did have writing on it. The following message is what appears on the note, with redactions made by police.

"Sis & (Redacted)

I love you both too much to put you through this. You are better w/o me! Go find your version of Jackson Short & be happy!"

There was also a second piece of paper with writing on it, but the entire thing has been redacted by police.

The State Attorney's Office provided a response to the mention of Jackson Short, who is the Chief Investigator for the State Attorney's Office. The office says Short and his family were personal friends with the Stermons for many years.

"Short started at the State Attorney’s Office in January, after this incident. Short has not been involved with the investigation in any way; given his non-involvement, there is no conflict of interest," said the SA's Office in a statement provided to First Coast News Thursday.

The incident report also indicates that a second firearm was also located in the closed center console. In his wallet, a photo shows that his JSO badge was located, as well as his advisory council badge for the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Medical Examiner later determined Stermon died from a gunshot wound to the right temple. His manner of death was suicide, the report indicates.

What happens now?

Reports obtained by First Coast News indicate that Stermon's phone, which was found at the scene of his death, was recovered by The Jacksonville Sheriff's office as part of "evidence of an ongoing investigation."

Additionally, on Dec. 9, a report indicates an officer went to the home of Stermon to meet with his wife. The report says she had several questions surrounding her husband's death, however, she did not wish to "answer any questions or offer additional information as to what was going on with Stermon prior to his death."