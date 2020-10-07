New overpass and bridge projects begin in Starke

Starting Monday, work on an overpass downtown and replacing the Alligator Creek bridge will begin.

STARKE, Fla. — Things may start looking a little different as two big construction projects are about to begin in Starke.

On Monday, work will begin on a Starke railroad overpass on SR-100.

Currently, the city is divided by a CSX railroad that runs parallel with US-30. Around 29 trains a day travel through the city and that can hold up emergency vehicles and other drivers.

The project will create a bridge from Adams St to South St. FDOT hopes to have the overpass done by late 2022.

Also on Monday, the replacement of the Alligator Creek bridge over US-301 is set to begin. The project will include demolition and replacement of both the NB and SB Alligator Creek bridges.

While work is underway, traffic will be reduced to two lanes and all NB and SB traffic will be shifted onto one bridge.