New mural for Jacksonville's Eastside spreads vaccine awareness

Florida Artist Nina Yagual says part of the reason she got involved in the project was to share her journey to getting the vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new mural will be installed on Jacksonville’s Eastside as part of a nationwide art effort to emphasize vaccine awareness.

Nina Yagual is the Florida artist behind the piece.

“It represents health and rejuvenation," said Yagual.

She says part of the reason she got involved in the project was to share her journey to getting vaccinated.

“I myself and some of my other family members were vaccine hesitant," she explains.

Her artwork was showcased in a street art workshop held Saturday, where participants learned wheat-pasting techniques for outdoor work and mobile vaccine clinics were also on site.

“I feel safer I feel like I’m keeping my neighbors and my community safe as well as my own personal health," said Yagual.

Her mural design will be placed on a wall on Jacksonville’s Eastside neighborhood, visible to anyone driving down A Philip Randolph Blvd.

“We have several murals already in the east side and around the city of Jacksonville. And art is truly a catalyst to spread the word and spread great messages," said Suzanne Pickett, President Historic Eastside CDC.

Part of a partnership between the city of Jacksonville, multiple community organizations and Facebook, it’s one of nine temporary public art installations going up in cities around the country.

Each artist having their own message, like Yagual.

“Reach out to their local facilities to ask more questions if they do have questions about being vaccinated so that they’re prepared."