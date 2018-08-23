The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the murder of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva Wednesday night.

Edward Robert Garcia, 28, was arrested after he was found in the 6900 block of Morse Ave. He is now in custody for accessory after the fact in the shooting death of Villanueva.

According to his arrest warrant, a bond of $250,000 was issued for Garcia.

#BreakingNews - Edward Garcia is in-custody for Accesory After the Fact in the shooting death of 7-year-old Heydi Rivas Villanueva.



Five sought, five captured.

Villanueva was struck in the head by a stray bullet from a shooting in a parking lot on 103rd Street on August 11. She was waiting for her mom in a vehicle with her dad and brother.

His arrest comes after JSO arrested four other suspects, the last being Kezia Luckey Holmes, who is Garcia's mother.

