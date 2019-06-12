JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The fuel storage tank exploded like a bomb, sending a fireball a hundred feet in the air and causing homes within a mile of Talleyrand to shudder. The resulting fire was so furious it burned for five straight days, literally fueled by more than two-million gallons of petroleum.

It took 900 firefighters to extinguish the Stuart Petroleum Plant fire, and they did it using a revolutionary new product -- aqueous film-forming foam, or A-triple-F.

They “smothered” the flames with a wall of firefighting foam, the Florida Times-Union reported in 1993, pumping it into the tank’s vents and simultaneously hosing the roof, creating what the newspaper dubbed a “sandwich” of foam.

The fire burned for 115 hours over 5 days.

It worked. After burning 115 hours, the fire was extinguished after just 90 minutes. Firefighters tossed their helmets in the air in celebration.

The chemical that allowed firefighters to beat the blaze is known as PFAS, and it’s what made products like Teflon and Scotch Guard effective. For a time, it was considered a miracle chemical. Today, it’s the subject of a new feature film, “Dark Waters,” about the attorney who helped expose it for the persistent hazard it is.

Based on an article in the New York Times Magazine (“The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare”), the movie traces Rob Billot’s years-long effort to uncover the truth about the chemical and get regulators to regulate it. (Eighteen years later, EPA still has not set enforceable limits for the chemical.)

Firefighting foam allowed the days-long blaze to be extinguished after just 90 minutes.

But before Billot tackled the issue in the late ‘90s, a local woman was sounding the alarm. BEAKS bird rescuer Cindy Mosling warned that extinguishing the Talleyrand fire had unintended consequences: Dead pelicans. Hundreds of birds, dead and dying, were brought to Mosling’s rescue facility on Big Talbot Island.

As she cleaned and cared for the birds, she learned that state environmental regulators had allowed 60,000 gallons of the firefighting foam to be discharged to the St. Johns River.

She believed the same constituents that smothered the flames at Talleyrand were destroying the birds' natural waterproofing. The oils in their feathers were stripped away, leaving them exposed to water and vulnerable to hypothermia.

Regulators disregarded her warning. A 1995 article in Folio Weekly, titled “Why Are the Pelicans Dying,” quoted a state Department of Environmental Protection employee as saying AFFF had zero impact on wildlife: “It’s a non-regulated, non-hazardous material.”

In this 1995 story, state regulators denied AFFF was harming wildlife, saying, “It’s a non-regulated non-hazardous material.”

Today, scientists know PFAS are highly toxic, linked to cancer, thyroid disorders, hormonal illness, even obesity.

“It’s deadly for the wildlife, and the environment,” Mosling told First Coast News in a 2018 interview. Mosling says she got sick just handling the birds. “My lips blew, up I had a sore face, I lost my motor skills for over six months.”

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who produced and stars in "Dark Waters," calls PFAS “the biggest contamination and poisoning of the world.” The chemical is now found in the blood of 99 percent of humans on earth, and in the breast milk of mothers from Alaska to Zimbabwe.

Rob Billot, the real-life attorney the film is based on, remains frustrated that for so many years his voice was ignored -- a feeling Mosling shared.

“It’s good when it does what it’s designed to do," she said, "but it does not belong in the environment.”

As First Coast News has previously reported, PFAS are a concern at military bases around the country, since firefighting foam was routinely used in training exercises. The disposal of that foam has caused concern about the possible contamination of drinking water wells.

Over the past year, officials at Naval Station Mayport and NAS Jax have been collecting samples of both surface water and drinking wells to test for contaminants. You can find a link to the latest on their environmental efforts here: Naval Station Mayport and NAS Jacksonville.