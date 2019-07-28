JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A day-long grand opening was held for the new Miracle Leaf Health Center off A1A in Jacksonville Beach Saturday. The location invited representatives from area dispensaries as potential customers learned about medical marijuana services offered at the business.

The health center is not a dispensary, meaning it does not sell products with THC. Instead, customers are able to consult with a doctor to apply for a medical marijuana license or purchase legal CBD products.

"It's a pretty easy process, you just go through an intake form," said owner Michael Fernandez. "After you fill out the intake form we qualify you right then if you're approved, and if you're approved we can schedule your appointment to see the doctor right away."

After getting a license at the clinic, customers would then go to a dispensary to obtain products with THC.

The company also offers treatment plans for people dealing with opioid addiction.

"The fact that we come into work every single day, assist thousands of patients, reduce the stress, reduce the anxiety, reduce the pain level and not causing a secondary addiction, it's phenomenal," said Miracle Leaf representative David Medina.

Medina and Fernandez said the clinic is Miracle Leaf's first in the Jacksonville area, and that there are plans to continue expansion.