Marineland Dolphin Adventure is expanding its dolphin experience, giving guests a chance to learn more about the mammals they love at a new lower price.

Known as the Royal Swim Experience, it lets guests swim with two dolphins. General Manager Felicia Cook says this new experience allows you to do a double dorsal toe move, "so you’ll actually hold both dorsal fins and they will swim with you to where you end up."

They also have added a foot push where "they’ll actually put their rostrums at the end of your feet and you’ll fly like superwoman,” Cook said.

The experience is now half-an-hour long and is significantly cheaper than other dolphin experiences. At Marineland, the Royal Swim costs $99 whereas Atlantis and Discover Cove charge guests between $200 to $490.

“You do more with the dolphins and we think that enhances your experience and it gives us more time to educate you about why we do what we do,” she said.

This education is the backbone of Marineland Dolphin Adventure. Cook says they want to, "make our world a better place out there in that beautiful water for everybody," including, "the creatures that live there" and the people that enjoy the ocean.

"The best way that we can do that is by getting you here and taking the time to give our expertise to you,” Cook said.

However, a large number of animal rights groups are against these dolphin swim interactions. Groups like the Humane Society, which has a case against mammals in captivity, says it's more harmful than beneficial for the animals who belong in their natural habitat.

Cook says the experience at Marineland Dolphin Adventure is safe for both guests and the dolphins. She said their main goal is to educate and protect the animals.