New lawyers ask delay in February repeat trial for ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lawyers for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown are asking a federal judge to delay a February repeat trial on fraud charges that originally led to her imprisonment.

U.S. Magistrate James Klindt appointed attorneys Richard Komando and Sandra K. Young to represent the 12-term Jacksonville congresswoman Nov. 29, and a motion filed Monday said that the pair “received voluminous discovery on Dec. 22.”

Discovery refers to evidence the opposing side of a court case has assembled for a trial.

The lawyers asked to delay the trial by at least 90 days, telling the judge that “counsel needs more time to review the discovery, review prior trial transcripts, to conduct investigation, negotiate a disposition if possible, and prepare for trial.”

The delay is needed “to adequately advise Ms. Brown as to her legal options,” said the lawyers’ motion.

Brown, a Democratic firebrand, was convicted in 2017 on 18 counts that included mail and wire fraud, conspiracy and tax charges.

But that conviction was thrown out in May because an appeals court concluded the judge who handled the trial acted improperly by dismissing a juror who said “the Holy Spirit” told him Brown was innocent.

The appellate ruling didn’t dispute any evidence presented in the trial, however, and prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan in October that they were ready to bring the case to a new jury.

Brown, who was sentenced to five years in prison but was sent home two years into her stretch because of the pandemic, has been using court-appointed lawyers, who are funded by the court system, because she couldn’t put together the money to pay for a second defense.

The defense lawyers reported they had asked prosecutors and were told they didn't oppose the delay.