JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic and its effect on industry and careers have been staggering, but one First Coast career coach is encouraging people to use it as an opportunity to reinvent their careers.

“There will always be openings,” Marilyn Feldstein told First Coast News in an interview Saturday, “and it really has nothing to do with the economy.”

For the millions of Americans who have recently lost jobs because their employers’ businesses have ground to a halt, that viewpoint might be hard to adopt. But Feldstein – who’s been a career coach for more than two decades and has helped clients weather such challenges as post-9/11 cutbacks and the 2008 financial crisis - pointed out that some industries’ human resource needs can accelerate during such times.

One example, at least presently, is Fidelity Investments, which recently announced that it needs to fill about 200 new, permanent positions at its facilities in the Jacksonville area because of the crisis.

“First and foremost is that there are more clients than ever that are calling us with their needs,” Stacy Banner, general manager at Fidelity’s regional retail center on Touchton Road. “They have a lot of needs, as you can imagine, with all the uncertainty and the market volatility that’s going on.”

Fidelity needs client-facing associates and licensed representatives including financial consultants.

Banner said having licenses and industry experience are helpful, but the company is willing to provide both to the right kind of candidate.

“I would say the one skill that we most look at and is incredibly important is relationship building and customer service skills,” she detailed. “And a lot of those skills are transferable from hospitality and other industries, and we are absolutely looking for that type of talent here at Fidelity.”

That transferability of skills is something else Feldstein also highlighted for people facing a career crossroads.

“This could be the time that catapults you to a place that you never would have gone to,” she said, urging that people recently displaced from their jobs should use some of that downtime to take some important steps.

“Take some time for yourself to think about what is it that you’re naturally good at, that you enjoy doing,” she said.

Feldstein said a return to the workforce doesn’t necessarily take a long time, but that care should be taken developing a strategy. Whether the job seeker has been using their favorite skills in the past or not, identifying those skills should lead to identifying industries, companies, and roles that demand them. This can be done with or without assistance, but instead of immediately looking for a job to fill a gap, Feldstein said this step leads naturally to finding the people making hiring decisions for those jobs.

“The most important and the most valuable way is through relationship building, networking,” Feldstein said, pointing out that such people can often be identified online using business websites. And, she seemed very encouraging of job seekers to boldly reach out to those decision-makers.

“Planting those seeds,” she called it. “They may not have an opening today, but they may have one next week, next month, two months from now. And you’re going to be on the radar screen.”

And although the situation is far from ideal, Feldstein said that a widespread crisis softens the issue of explaining why you’re out of work.

“You don’t have to explain it, people get it,” she said. “Everybody gets it.”

She also pointed out that it isn’t just individuals but entire industries that can find new opportunities directly resulting from a crisis, positing, for example, that whole new tiers of respiratory specialties might arise that didn’t exist before.

Then, she mentioned breweries.

“They were using the alcohol to make hand sanitizer and donating it,” Feldstein said of recent stories such as this one about the St. Augustine Distillery. “Some of those may create a whole new line of business.”

As for the current wave of openings at Fidelity Investments in Jacksonville, Banner clarified that while they are largely a result of recent world events, the jobs are not temporary.

“We’re hiring for a career. So, those roles that are coming in, although the majority are entry-level, there’s absolutely a career for them,” she said, pointing out that there’s space for people who’ve been in the workforce already. “Whether that’s somebody who’s doing job changing in the middle of a career, somebody who’s unfortunately been laid off, maybe somebody who’s just getting ready to graduate from college. All of those types of backgrounds and experiences are really helpful.”

For those recent graduates, Banner mentioned a benefit she said is somewhat unique in the industry.



“One of the unique benefits that we offer is student loan repayment. So if you’ve gone out to school and you’ve obtained a college degree, Fidelity will actually handle repaying back a portion of that directly on your behalf.”

Ultimately, Feldstein said her happiest and most successful clients are those who prioritize identifying their passions before identifying jobs to target.

“Employers hire for attitude," she said. "They hire people because you want to work there.”

