The new Jacksonville ALDI will be opening on Oct. 4 and it is kicking off its opening with some special events for customers.

There will be a ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening of the store, located at 10950 San Jose Blvd., at 8:25 a.m. on Oct. 4. This will be followed by a Golden Ticket giveaway, where the first 100 customers will be given a giftcard.

Shoppers will also be able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year's supply of ALDI produce on Friday, Oct. 5

On Sunday, Oct. 7 there will be an event where shoppers can sample ALDI-exclusive brands.

EVENTS:

What: ALDI Official Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

When: Thursday, October 4, 2018

· 8:25 a.m. – Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and official Grand Opening followed by Golden Ticket giveaway

Friday, October 5, 2018

· Produce for a Year sweepstakes

Saturday, October 6, 2018

· Eco-friendly bag giveaway

Sunday, October 7, 2018

· Product sampling

Where: ALDI

10950-15 San Jose Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32223

