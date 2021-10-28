New information released in investigation into death of woman found dead at Fernandina Beach home

Colleen Potts, 73,was a well-known pet sitter.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are releasing more information in the investigation into the death of Colleen Potts.

According to the Fernandina Beach Police Department, Potts was a well-known pet sitter. They say the 73-year-old was found dead in a home on South 13th Street Monday night.

As officers continue their investigation they are finding that many people are asking about house keys and other home access information that she had in her possession.

Police have her book with all of the information on her customers and many sets of keys that are identified only with the name of the pet.