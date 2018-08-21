A new hotel is being planned near the Mayo Clinic campus on the Southside.

The Atlanta-based company, Steinemann & Company, submitted plans to the St. Johns River Water Management District for the building to be at 4615 San Pablo Road S., according to our news partners, the Jacksonville Business Journal.

It's expected to be nearly 15,000 square feet and consist of 155 rooms.

At this time, a construction date or opening date was projected if approved.

