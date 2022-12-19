'A comfortable place of healing:' New hospital opens in Fleming Island

"We just felt that it was really important to build a hospital that didn't feel like a hospital," said Hospital President Darin Roark.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — You now have more options for healthcare in Clay County.

Baptist Medical Center Clay is officially open as of Monday morning. It's located off Village Square Parkway in Fleming Island.

The hospital has are 20 maternity suites and spacious rooms in the neonatal intensive car unit as well as areas for heart, cancer and surgical care.

Hospital President Darin Roark says what makes this 300,000-square foot hospital unique is some rooms, like the maternity suites, hide much of the medical equipment so that the room feels more like a hotel. Roark says mothers got emotional touring the NICU.

"We just felt that it was really important to build a hospital that didn't feel like a hospital because hospitals are very sterile, they're kind of scary places," Roar said. "And post the COVID world, we really wanted to welcome the community back into our facilities."

Roak says four of the hospital's six floors are in use now and they'll expand based on the community's needs.