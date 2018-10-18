An army veteran and his service dog received a home donated by K9s for Warriors and JWB Real Estate Capital Wednesday in Lakeshore.

Rick Smith was brought to tears when he and his dog Berkely saw the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home on Colonial Avenue for the first time.

"I'm overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude and thankfulness,” Smith said.

He suffered a serious head injury while deployed in Kuwait.

"He had really bad PTSD,” said Rory Diamond, CEO of K9s for Warriors. “He was suicidal.”

The organization helped pair Smith with Berkeley.

The pair toured the home with friends and family.

"It's been an awesome day,” said Alexander Sifakis, of JWB Real Estate. “We're all riding high to be able to see his face and his emotion ... his appreciation.

Smith broke down twice while touring the home, but Berkely never left his side.

"He's so happy,” Smith said, “and so am I."

Construction on the home took about seven months to complete, JWB Real Estate said.

