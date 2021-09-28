Construction of new hotel at Jacksonville's Mayo Clinic set to begin in 2022

The Hilton Hotel will begin construction in the summer of 2022 with its estimated completion in 2024. The project is expected to cost $70 million.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new hotel will be under constriction near the Mayo Clinic next year. It will allow the families of patients at Mayo Clinic to stay nearby their loved ones.

The 179,000 square-foot hotel will have 252 guest rooms, a fitness center, on-site restaurant and an outdoor pool. There will also be a main ballroom, junior ballroom and three addition meeting spaces inside plus a 5,000 square-foot patio that may also be used for meetings.

"As a premier destination medical center, exceeding the current and future needs of our patients is our top priority," said Kent Thielen, M.D., CEO, Mayo Clinic in Florida. "We are excited to be offering this type of high-end hotel accommodation to further enhance our patients’ experience when traveling to our campus for care."

The new hotel is a collaboration between Concord Hospitality Enterprises, Whitman Peterson and the Mayo Clinic. It will be Concord's fourth property in Jacksonville and the 27th hotel in Florida.

Once completed, the hotel will create 85 full-time and 40 part-time jobs.

"Mayo Clinic in Florida provides critical care to hundreds of thousands of patients every year, making this project all the more special and important to us," said Mark Laport, president and CEO of Concord Hospitality. "We look forward to working alongside our longtime partner, Whitman Peterson, and Mayo Clinic to provide visitors to the area with a warm and welcoming place to stay during their visit."

"We are so honored to have had the opportunity to work with Mayo Clinic in Florida in developing this exciting project," added Paul Novak, a managing director of Whitman Peterson. "I had the privilege of developing another hotel on the campus over 35 years ago and now our partnership is bringing a whole new lodging facility to this world-class medical complex. We are so thrilled that this hotel will be a full-service Hilton with some remarkable facilities and amenities."

The new hotel will have cleanliness as a top priority with processes and training conducted by a collaboration between Hilton and Reckitt, the maker of Lysol and Dettol.

"For more than 100 years, Hilton has had a transformative positive impact in the communities where we live, work and travel," said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. "We are delighted to partner with Concord Hospitality, Whitman Peterson and Mayo Clinic on this remarkable project to offer patients and their families our signature hospitality when they stay with us while receiving world-class care."