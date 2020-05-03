ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A new gas station has received the go-ahead to be built on a site where there was a massive explosion nine years ago.

In 2011, a BP gas station exploded in St. Augustine at the corner of State Road 16 and Masters Drive.

The explosion caused a gas delivery man to be badly burnt.

The land, which covers 1.6 acres, has since been vacant due to contamination remediation.

During the first week of March 2020, the St. Johns County Commission approved a new Circle K gas station and convenience store to be built.

Some neighbors are concerned about the scale of the project.