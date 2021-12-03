New Florida study finds Black girls receive unfair punishment in school, criminal justice systems

The study found 43% of girls in Duval County are Black, but they made up 67% of arrests and 64% of incarcerations in 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A recent study has found that Black girls are punished more harshly and more often by Florida’s educational and juvenile justice systems.

That's according to a new investigative report published by Jacksonville-based Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center. Leaders there say the numbers paint a troubling and very unequal picture for Black girls, and it’s time to sound the alarm.

"I definitely got involved in the criminal justice system really early at approximately age 11," Vivian Lanham said.

Vivian Lanham grew up in an all-Black neighborhood in Jacksonville's Washington Heights neighborhood.

"I had run-ins with the law more often than people that weren't my ethnicity, so I think probably if I didn't live in my neighborhood or I wasn't the same ethnicity as my father, then I probably would have had a different outcome," Lanham said.

"Black girls actually don't get in trouble any more than their peers," said Vicky Basra, CEO and president of the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center.

Vicky Basra says the study shows major disparities because even though just 21 percent of Florida girls are Black, they're arrested and incarcerated at a rate more than double that.

"We are creating disconnect," Basra said. "We're disconnecting them, if it's the school system, from the school system. If it's from something in the community, we're disconnecting them from the community and from their families. This disconnect creates isolation."

The study found 43% of girls in Duval County are Black, but they made up 67% of arrests and 64% of incarcerations in 2019.

The report made some recommendations in that study in hopes of reducing those numbers. That includes banning school suspensions for girls in 3rd grade or younger, limiting arrests for kids under 12, starting focus groups, finding alternatives to the juvenile justice system, using civil citations instead of arrests, and funding more mental health programs.

Lanham says she wishes she had some of those options as a girl.

"I definitely think it's like having a tattoo," Lanham said. "If they run your name, you're more prone to be harassed, searched, or like, 'Let me search your car.'"

Basra says young people's arrests affect them later in life because their criminal records usually stay with them.

"It impacts their ability to get jobs when they're older because it shows up on their background screenings," Basra said. "It can impact their ability to go into certain professions."