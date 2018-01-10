TAMPA, Fla. -- A loophole that allowed child pornographers and abusers to track their internet activities is about to be closed.

A new law taking effect Sunday makes it illegal for internet providers to tip off perpetrators.

The same internet and cloud storage providers that find people watching child porn or see signs that a child might be abused are the ones that alert police. They’re also the ones that let the perpetrator know an investigation has been launched.

“When talking with law enforcement before I filled this bill and during the process, I discovered it was a very serious process,” said State Rep. Chris Latvala.

Latvala worked closely with law enforcement agencies in Hillsborough, Polk and Brevard counties to help close the loophole.

Detectives said many investigations were ruined when ISP's would give predators a head's up.

“That person can go and delete their account, they can flee the scene,” Latvala said. “Even instances where they harm the victim. This law gives the good guys a hand up over the bad guys and gives them an advantage.”

Under the new law, internet providers would have to keep tight-lipped for 180 days, so police can conduct an investigation without interference.

Latvala said companies have been taking advantage of the loophole to avoid getting sued.

“A lot of these companies are worried about the profits they make then what is right to do,” he said.

Now, the evidence to help build a case will be preserved, helping save victims and put sexual predators behind bars.

“The bad guys need to know that the good guys will be watching them and now they won't know they're being watched,” he said, “I think It's a good thing for our children and community at large.”

The law received a unanimous vote from both the House and the Senate.

