New flights from JAX to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale take off days before Christmas

Silver Airways is back at Jacksonville International Airport in time for holiday travel.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville International Airport has added more flights just days before Christmas with Silver Airways. They offer a nonstop flight from JAX to Tampa or Fort Lauderdale from Monday to Friday.

Silver Airways is back at the airport about a year and a half after they left. CEO Steve Rossum says they left JAX after Hurricane Dorian. They were no longer able to continue their service from JAX to the Bahamas after the storm so they left entirely.

Their Bahamas flight is not back yet, but you can now get a flight under $100 to these two South Florida cities.

Rossum says their small bright pink planes meet and exceed the CDC safety requirements to make sure passengers stay safe during the pandemic. He says they’ve improved their customer service since they were last at JAX and are planning to expand their destinations offered.

They’re back ✈️ Silver Airways now flying from JAX to Tampa & Ft. Lauderdale. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/xDXJVcvdkM — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) December 21, 2020

"Jacksonville has such a great military community, such a great business community, such a great leisure community," Rossum said. "It really has it all.”