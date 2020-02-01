A new hotel opened Thursday, Jan. 2 in Fernandina Beach, months after two men reportedly caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

The new Hilton Home 2 Suites, located at 2246 Sadler Rd., is an extended-stay hotel that features 103 suites. It offers all-suite accommodations with fully-accessorized kitchens and modular furniture, as well as Internet, fitness area

Click here to learn more about Home 2 Suites.

It was reportedly damaged by Rafael De Jesus Charriel and Sage Theodore Chraznoski on Nov. 13, 2019.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said the two men shattered hotel windows and caused extensive damage inside, including broken TVs, shattered shower glass doors, ovens and mirrors. Some furniture, such as mattresses and refrigerators were also reportedly thrown through the busted windows.

A total of 33 rooms including the lobby area were vandalized, according to the report. Hotel representatives estimated the damage to be between $300,000 and $500,000.

The two were arrested and charged with burglary with damage exceeding $1,000, possession of burglary tools, and prevent extinguish fire equipment.

RELATED: Two men arrested for reportedly causing up to $500K in damages to new Fernandina Beach hotel